South Orange Rescue Squad elects board leaders

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Rescue Squad has announced the board of directors election results for 2022.

Victor Rothstein has been elected operations chief and is responsible for ambulance operations and volunteer staffing. He is a seven-year volunteer crew chief, who has served as assistant chief and is now returning for his second year as board chief.

Annie Carman has been elected to serve her second year as deputy chief. As second in command, Carman oversees ambulance operations, personnel and the organization of each crew. She is a four-year volunteer crew chief.

President Jeffrey Hark, the chief executive of the organization, will focus on administration and the rescue squad’s relationship with the community. Hark is a 20-year volunteer crew chief, who served eight years as treasurer.

Katherine Alworth, a three-year volunteer crew chief with the squad, has been selected as treasurer. She is responsible for all financial transactions and financial record keeping.

Recording secretary Sally Barksdale is the squad’s official custodian of records, responsible for preparing and filing minutes of board meetings, government filings, run sheets, etc. Barksdale is a 13-year volunteer with the squad.

Corresponding secretary Mackenzie Troncone is a nine-year squad volunteer. Troncone will serve all notices to members of the rescue squad, and is responsible for distribution of the mail and acknowledgment of donations.

At-large board members are Nicole Craddock, a two-year volunteer crew chief with the squad; Isaiah Cruz, a two-year volunteer member; Michael Dever, a two-year volunteer crew chief; and Augustus Valente,s a four-year volunteer crew chief.

Board members serve for a term of one year.