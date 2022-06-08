South Orange–Vailsburg church says goodbye to longtime pastor

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — After 22 years of pastoring the congregation of South Orange–Vailsburg United Methodist Church in South Orange, the Rev. Molege Desir is retiring. He will preach his final sermon on Sunday, June 12, at 10 am.

The Rev. Ralph Terrell, who received his M.Div. in 2004 from the Theological School at Drew University, will succeed Desir and take over pastoral responsibilities on July 1. His first sermon will be July 10 at the 10 a.m. worship service. He will be joined in ministry by his wife, Radeyah, and their five children.