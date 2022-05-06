South Orange Village administrator to step down June 30

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Village announced May 4 that Adam Loehner, who has been serving as village administrator since late 2018, will be stepping down effective June 30 to take a job as assistant manager in Livingston.

“Mr. Loehner’s contributions and commitment to the village throughout his nine years of service as an administrator and deputy administrator cannot be overstated,” village President Sheena Collum said. “During his tenure we worked to secure five major redevelopment projects, increased our fund balance, improved our S&P (credit) rating, and effectively ushered in a new leadership team consisting of eight department heads. All of this puts us in a strong position moving forward.”

Most recently, Loehner has overseen the administrative process of creating a regional shared service agency between the South Orange and Maplewood fire departments and is expected to continue his leadership role within the newly constructed South Essex Fire Department.

“While I’m excited about this next chapter, this was a very difficult decision for me,” Loehner said. “After 23 years of living, studying and working here, South Orange will always be a very special place to me. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and am grateful for the opportunity the village president, Board of Trustees and community have given me and look forward to seeing what’s next for South Orange.”

“Adam will be greatly missed, and on behalf of my colleagues and community, we wish him much success,” Collum said.

Loehner will remain with the village during the next two months to ensure a smooth transition. The process for selecting his replacement will be shared with the public in the near future.