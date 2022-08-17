Sports Law expert joins faculty at Seton Hall University School of Law

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Robert Boland joins Seton Hall University School of Law as part of its gaming, hospitality, entertainment and sports law curriculum and, as an assistant professor, will focus on developing and expanding Seton Hall’s sports law offerings. He brings a wealth of experience to this endeavor, having most recently served as the athletics integrity officer at Pennsylvania State University, where he oversaw the athletic program’s compliance with all legal and ethical standards required by law, the university, the Big Ten and the NCAA. He previously directed Ohio University’s sports administration program; helped found New York University’s Masters in Sports Business program; and served as academic chair of NYU’s Tisch Center for Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management.

“The commitment Seton Hall as a university has made to the holistic study of sports law, sports business and sports media is a unique one among all universities,” Boland said. “That commitment, coupled with the range of learning opportunities Seton Hall’s own NCAA Division I athletic program provides and the nearly limitless opportunities the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area offers, makes Seton Hall an unmatched place to teach or study sports law.”

In addition to his academic career, Boland has more than 20 years of experience advising clients in matters involving sport, labor, antitrust and criminal law, and representing players in contract negotiations across a variety of sports. As a consultant, he has also served as an adviser to professional franchise purchase groups, professional teams, universities and conferences on legal, economic, stadium, strategic and search issues. Boland is also the author of two peer-reviewed studies on coaching contracts and legal issues in the NFL.

Of all his roles, however, Boland prizes being an educator above all else and describes teaching as both a calling and a privilege.

“Teaching has always been my greatest joy and passion, from the first moment I stepped into a classroom,” Boland said. “It’s an honor to get to try to inspire the next generation of leaders in a field I love. I strongly believe that, as academics, we must also connect with the real world and make that connectivity meaningful both for today and for tomorrow.”

Boland has held teaching appointments at Penn State’s Law School and School of Labor & Employment Relations and was a member of the faculty at both Ohio University and NYU.

“A meaningful education in sports and sports law is built in equal measures on excellent classroom experiences and practical experiences that move our students and graduates toward their goals,” Boland said. “I am excited to make a career-long commitment to our students at Seton Hall and help connect them with opportunities.”

Assistant Dean Devon Corneal said, “From our first conversation I was convinced that Bob would make an immediate impact at Seton Hall Law. He brings so much to the table — he’s a practitioner, a manager, a curious academic and an enthusiastic educator who cares deeply about students and their well-being. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Bob onboard, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”