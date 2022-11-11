Township officials help celebrate South Orange Commons at groundbreaking ceremony

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 3, South Orange Village held a groundbreaking celebration for South Orange Commons, a new affordable housing project that will offer adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and families a new residential option, with 26 units in total. JESPY worked with South Orange leadership and other partners to bring about this project.

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum and village trustees; JESPY House board President Ahadi Bugg-Levine and Executive Director Audrey Winkler; JESPY staff, clients and board members; and community members came together to mark this momentous occasion. Assemblywoman Mila Jasey’s chief of staff, Mary Theroux, read a proclamation from New Jersey’s Senate and General Assembly saluting JESPY’s work to advance independence for adults with disabilities and applauding the start of this long-awaited project.