U.S. News ranks Seton Hall U’s online education program in top 17 percent

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In its new national survey of online graduate education programs, U.S. News and World Report has recognized Seton Hall University’s Online Graduate Education Leadership Program as one of the top in the nation, rising significantly from its ranking last year.

For 2023, the program was ranked 58 out of 338 programs at colleges and universities across the United States that met the criteria for inclusion. The ranking puts Seton Hall in the top 17 percent of all online graduate education leadership programs. Recognized as second among all Catholic colleges, the graduate online education leadership program at Seton Hall’s College of Education and Human Service holds the same ranking overall in New Jersey.

“We are extremely proud that the online education leadership program has been recognized with this prestigious ranking, which is indicative of the vision, heart and hard work of our faculty, staff and students,” said Joseph Martinelli, who is slated to become the interim dean of the newly configured and combined colleges of education and human services, and communication and the arts at Seton Hall.

Recently, the program has added new faculty, and brought innovation into the program’s structure, creating a mix of synchronous and asynchronous classes, and scheduling virtual meetups so students can connect with their professors, academic advisers and classmates. Classes are taught by faculty and instructors who are affiliated with the university and have experience in pre-K–12 leadership.

“The program is highly personalized,” program director James Corino said, “which allows instructors to get to know their students and their career aspirations.”