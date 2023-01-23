UN General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi to speak at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m., Seton Hall University’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations will host Ambassador Csaba Kőrösi, the president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The event is open to the press and the public, and will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. In addition to his presentation, the ambassador will engage in a question-and-answer session with the audience after his lecture and will receive questions from the press prior, from 3:40 to 3:55 p.m.

A career diplomat and leading voice on the climate crisis, Kőrösi was sworn in as president of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 13, 2022. As presiding officer of the UN’s main policymaking forum, Kőrösi continues the assembly’s work promoting global recovery from the pandemic, addressing climate change and striving to meet the 17 U.N. development goals for 2030. He is expected to speak about these topics as part of his World Leaders Forum address.

Attendance is open and free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/2p9dc537.