‘Walk This Way,’ a day of community fun and feedback in Maplewood Memorial Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy for good times in Memorial Park Field No. 1 at Oakview Avenue and Valley Street as the group combines family fun with community input on a proposed new interior pathway along Valley Street across from the municipal building. Kite making, a scavenger hunt, bocce ball and a corn hole are among the planned activities on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 9. A mockup of the path/landscaping project and light refreshments will be available.

The conservancy’s aim with this proposed project is to restore landscaping originally intended to buffer the park from the busy roadway along Valley Street as well as to connect this area to the rest of the park’s interior pathway system, allowing walkers, runners and field users to avoid the narrow sidewalk.

Among the benefits MMPC hopes to achieve are to improve the experience of park goers of all ages by providing a safe and pleasant place to walk; access to the ball fields, courts and playground; and seating to enjoy the beauty of the landscape, which will be enhanced by trees, shrubs and perennials.

For more information about the MMPC, contact info@maplewoodmemorialparkconservancy.org or visit maplewoodmemorialparkconservancy.org.

Photos Courtesy of MMPC