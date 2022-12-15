WNTR Holiday Shop & Makers Market is back in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Springfield Avenue Partnership’s WNTR Holiday Shop & Makers Market returns to Yale Corner at 1866 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A rotating mix of makers, businesses and entertainers will be at the market.

“For the third year in a row, WNTR market will transform Yale Corner into a holiday wonderland. This year, we’re extra excited to have the RIVERS community mural as our backdrop,” SAP Executive Director Nicole Dooskin Wallace said. “As always, hosting this market is a team effort. Our thanks goes to the Neighborhood Preservation Program, Haven Collective, Deb Engel, Maplewood Township and everyone that participates in the holiday fun.”

Santa or Mrs. Claus will also make appearances at the market from 1 to 3 p.m. each day. The schedule, sponsored by SOMA Justice and Larkspur Botanicals, is as follows:

Papa Noel on Dec. 17, with a Spanish-speaking St. Nick.

Holiday Harmonica on Dec. 18, with SOMA’s favorite drag hostess, Harmonica Sunbeam, as the mistress of Christmas and the heroine of Hanukkah.

Mrs. Meshugga’s Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 18.

More than 30 merchants will participate in the market and a rotating cast of musical acts, dancers, aerial performances, children’s performances and community groups will provide live entertainment and children’s activities.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/46t56cuw.