Anglers impress at Branch Brook Park fishing derby

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Parks Department employee Kahron Smothers, left, and Director Dan Salvante, right, congratulate Charles Tolson, second from left, of Irvington, and Cole Reynolds, of Verona, for catching the first fish in the boys category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Branch Brook Park on Sunday, June 5. They both caught their first fish at 10:02 a.m. Tolson also caught the most fish in the boys’ 11-15 age category with 17 fish and Reynolds caught the most fish in the boys 6-10 age category with 84 fish.