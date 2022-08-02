Baton twirler Maddy Brown, 14, dazzles at AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, N.C.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

VERONA, NJ — Verona resident and baton twirler Madison Brown, 14, won two gold medals at the AAU Junior Olympics held last week in Greensboro, N.C.

Brown captured first place in multiple baton and first place in duet with her partner, Nicole Ray. Brown also won second place in 2 baton, and third place in 1 baton, strut and dance twirl.

Brown is following in her mom’s footsteps. Her mother, Lizette Perez-Brown, is a Bloomfield High School graduate, Class of 1990, who also was a baton twirler at BHS.

“I’m so proud of her accomplishments as she is following in my footsteps in the world of baton twirling,” Lizette Perez-Brown said in an email, “as we both have won many state and regional competitions. In fact, Maddy won dance twirl, 1 and 2 baton NJ State championships held in May this year as well.”

Here are videos of Maddy Brown’s performances.

https://youtu.be/4KVL4E0S4gc

https://youtu.be/7AEdcRmTsmE

https://youtu.be/9mC0XuxYdZk

Photos Courtesy of Lizette Perez-Brown.