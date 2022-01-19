Glen Ridge HS players thrive as Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team keeps up winning ways

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Montclair and Cranford to improve to an 11-3-2 overall record on the season.

Glen Ridge junior Rowan Brennan had two goals and one assist, GR senior Zach Gold had one goal and two assists, and GR junior Evan Twitchell and GR sophomore Pyotr Sysak each had a goal in the 5-1 win over Montclair on Jan. 14 at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. Verona junior Andrew Eremita and GR junior James Kostas each had one assist, and GR junior Eli Gottlieb made 37 saves.

Verona–Glen Ridge defeated Cranford, 4-2, on Jan. 16 at Warinanco Ice Skating Center in Roselle. Sysak had a goal and two assists, and GR junior Will Benson, GR senior Nolan Campbell and Gold each had a goal. Verona senior Dominick Pandiscia and Brennan each had two assists, Kostas had an assist, and Gottlieb made 21 saves.