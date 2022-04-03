St. Peter’s Episcopal Church gifts $5,000 to Christine’s Kitchen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — When St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Livingston closed its doors permanently, its popular thrift shop run by the Women’s Guild was relocated to Church of the Holy Spirit in Verona. Now known as the Heavenly Finds Thrift Shop, the outreach selected Christine’s Kitchen, the weekly soup kitchen at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Orange, as its recipient of funding for programs that address food insecurities, as well as supports for children and youths.

The $5,000 donation was given to the Rev. Miguel Hernandez of Holy Trinity by the Rev. Jerry Racioppi of the Church of the Holy Spirit on March 14.