Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team enjoys five-game winning streak

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Scotch Plains–Fanwood and Montclair to extend its winning streak to five games.

GR senior Pyotr Sysak scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center in Roselle. Verona senior Jack MacEvoy and GR sophomore Gavin Farrell each had one assist and Verona freshman Jaeden McHugh made 21 saves.

MacEvoy had two goals and two assists in the 4-1 win over Montclair on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Sysak had one goal and one assist, Farrell had one goal and GR sophomore James Benson and Verona junior Yianni Yanniotis each had one assist. GR freshman Jackson Soshnick made 22 saves.

The win streak ended with an 8-2 loss to Glen Rock on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Ice House in Hackensack. MacEvoy scored both goals. Sysak had assists on the two goals. McHugh made 16 saves.

Verona–Glen Ridge lost to Oratory Prep, 2-1, Monday, Feb. 5, at Codey Arena to move to 12-6-1 on the season. MacEvoy had the goal. Farrell and GR junior Jack Budinick each had an assist. Soshnick made 21 saves.