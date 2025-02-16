Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team posts good run in Kelly Cup playoffs

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded and reigning champion Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team defeated fifth-seeded Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield, 3-0, in the Northern New Jersey Interscholastic Hockey League’s Kelly Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR senior Jack Budinick and GR junior Gavin Farrell each had a power-play goal, and Verona senior Yianni Yanniotis had the other goal. GR junior James Benson and Verona senior Michael Compierichio each had an assist. GR sophomore goalie Jackson Soshnick made 40 saves for his seventh shutout of the season.

Verona/Glen Ridge fell to top-seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4-2, in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Codey Arena to move to 11-7-3 on the season. Benson and Farrell each had a goal, GR junior Brandon Grisafi had two assists, Yanniotis had an assist, and Soshnick made 17 saves.

This season, Soshnick has allowed just 30 goals in 20 games for a save percentage of .939.