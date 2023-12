Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team wins in season opener

Connect on Linked in

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield, 3-1, on Friday, Dec. 8, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange in the season opener.

Glen Ridge sophomores Brandon Grisafi and James Benson and Verona junior Yianni Yanniotis each had a goal. Benson had two assists. Glen Ridge freshman Jackson Soshnick made nine saves.

Verona–Glen Ridge then lost to Glen Rock, 4-1, Monday, Dec. 11, at Codey Arena to move to 1-1. Trailing 4-0, GR junior Jack Budinick scored on an assist from GR sophomore Gavin Farrell in the third period. Soshnick made 34 saves.

Here are other upcoming games:

Dec. 19: vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Watchung Hills, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22; vs. Madison,4 p.m.

Dec. 28: at Frisch Yeshiva (Mackay Ice Rink, in Englewood), 7 p.m.

Jan. 6: vs. Oratory Prep, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 8: vs.Frisch Yeshiva, 8 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood (Warinanco Ice Rink, in Roselle), 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. Hoboken, 8 p.m.

Jan. 15: vs. Marlboro, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Montclair (at Clary Anderson Arena, in Montclair), 7:45 pm.

Jan. 19: at Glen Rock (at Ice House, in Hackensack), 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 21: vs. Nutley, 5 p.m.

Jan. 26: vs. Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 8:30 p.m

Jan. 28: vs. Newton, 8 p.m.

Feb. 4: vs. Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: vs. Oratory Prep, 8 p.m.

All home games are held at Codey Arena.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Discafani

Verona–Glen Ridge vs. Arthur L. Johnson, preseason scrimmage, Dec. 3, at Codey Arena