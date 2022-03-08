Verona–Glen Ridge hs ice hockey team enjoys banner 21-5-3 season

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team finished one of its best seasons ever.

Verona–Glen Ridge, seeded fourth, fell to top-seeded Morris Knolls–Hills, 3-2, in overtime in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Public C state tournament on Thursday, March 3, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Verona–Glen Ridge, under head coach Ken Lilien, finished the season with a 21-5-3 record.

Morris Knolls led 1-0 at the end of the first period. Verona–GR tied it 1-1 on an unassisted goal from GR senior Zach Gold with 14:53 left in the second period. After Morris Knolls answered for a 2-1 lead later in the second period, GR junior Rowan Brennan scored the only goal in the third period, on an assist from GR sophomore Pyotr Sysak, with 9:58 remaining, to tie it 2-2. The game went to overtime, where Morris Knolls won it with 9:22 left.

The Verona–Glen Ridge team included 19 players from Glen Ridge High School. The team won the Kelly Cup regular-season and playoff championships, and went 13-2-2 in their final 17 games.

Photo Courtesy of Verona–Glen Ridge hockey