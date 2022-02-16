Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team advances to Kelly Cup final

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE — The top-seeded Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated fourth-seeded Frisch, 8-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Kelly Cup playoffs on Monday, Feb. 14, at Richard J. Codey Arena.

Verona/Glen Ridge will face second-seeded Cranford in the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange at 7:30 p.m.

GR junior Rowan Brennan had 3 goals and five assists, GR senior Zach Gold had two goals, GR junior Evan Twitchell had 1 goal and two assists, GR senior Nolan Campbell and Verona senior Dominic Pandiscia each had 1 goal, GR sophomore Piotyr Sysak had three assists, GR junior Will Benson had two assists and GR junior Eli Gottlieb made 16 saves. Verona/Glen Ridge extended its winning streak to seven games and unbeaten streak to 12 games to improve to 18-3-3 on the season.

In earlier action, Verona/Glen Ridge defeated Mahwah, 5-2, at Codey Arena on Feb. 7 in a nonconference game.