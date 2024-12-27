Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team aims for another banner year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team has enjoyed a 4-2-1 start to the season.

The Hillbillies/Ridgers, who won the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League’s Kelly Cup playoff title last season, have three strong defensemen in GR junior Jimmy Benson and GR senior Jack Budinick, both captains, and GR sophomore Davin Hirschman, who has been a steady performer on the blue line and has stepped into a bigger role, said head coach Ken Lilien.

The forwards are led by Verona senior/captain Yianni Yanniotis, GR junior Brandon Grisafi and GR junior Gavin Farrell. GR freshman Joe Mascari is another contributor.

Lilien has high praise for GR sophomore goalie Jackson Soshnick, calling him “one of the best goalies in the state. We expect him to lead the way and have another tremendous year in his sophomore campaign.”

Overall, the team is still progressing, but the expectation is to defend the Kelly Cup playoff title, which it won after beating Glen Rock, 2-1, on a goal by Budinick in the fifth overtime in what was the longest game in state ice hockey history.

“We will have some growing pains early, but I expect VGR to be playing to defend our Kelly Cup Championship from last year,’ Lilien said.

Verona/Glen Ridge won its first two games of the season, beating Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1-0, Wednesday, Dec. 4; and Nutley, 5-2, Monday, Dec. 9, both at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

The team then went 2-0-1 in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Codey Arena. After tying Whippany Park, 2-2, on Thursday, Dec. 19, they posted back-to-back 1-0 wins over Madison and Watchung Hills, with both goals scored by Benson. Soshnick recorded the shutouts, posting 17 saves against Madison and 26 saves against Watchung Hills in the tournament.

Benson leads the team in goals with five and points with eight.

Results

Dec. 4, win, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1-0, at Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange, 1-0.

Dec. 9: win, Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield, 5-2, at Codey Arena.

Dec. 10: loss, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 3-1, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center, in Roselle.

Dec. 13: loss, Oratory, 2-0, at Union Sports Arena.

Dec. 19: tied, 2-2, Whippany Park, Essex Holiday Tournament..

Dec. 21: win, Madison, 1-0, Essex Holiday Tournament.

Dec. 22: win, Watchung Hills, 1-0, Essex Holiday Tournament.

Photos Courtesy of Mike Discafani

Verona/Glen Ridge vs. Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield