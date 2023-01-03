Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team enjoys victories

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated both Madison and West Morris to improve to 3-3-1 on the season.

Glen Ridge senior Will Benson had three goals and five assists, GR senior Rowan Brennan had two goals and four assists, GR junior Pyotr Sysak had two goals and two assists, and Verona freshman Thomas Gawley had two goals in the 9-1 win over Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 27. GR seniors Evan Twitchell, Ryan Weissman and Verona senior Andrew Eremita each had one assist. GR senior Eli Gottlieb made 17 saves.

Brennan scored two goals, Benson had one goal and two assists, and Verona sophomore Yianni Yanniotis had one goal in the 4-2 win over West Morris on Thursday, Dec. 29. Glen Ridge freshman Max Cohen had one assist. Gottlieb made 17 saves.