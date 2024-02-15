Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team reaches Kelly Cup final

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated No. 6 seed Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 5-1, in the semifinals of the Kelly Cup playoffs on Monday, Feb. 12, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR sophomore James Benson scored two goals, Verona senior Jack MacEvoy had one goal and three assists, GR senior Pyotr Sysak had one goal and one assist, GR sophomore Max Cohen had one goal, GR sophomore Gavin Farrell had four assists and GR freshman Jackson Soshnick made 23 saves. Verona–Glen Ridge, which improved to 14-6-1 on the season, will face top-seeded Glen Rock in the final on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Codey Arena at 6 p.m.

Sysak had a goal and GR junior Jack Budinick had a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win over Lakeland on Wednesday, Feb. 7, in a regular-season game at Codey Arena. Farrell had two assists, GR senior Owen Kristal had one assist and Soshnick made 21 saves for the shutout.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Discafani