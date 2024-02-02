Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey wins three straight games

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Newton, 6-0, Sunday, Jan. 28, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange for its third win in a row to improve to 10-4-1 on the season.

Verona senior Jack McEvoy had three goals and one assist, GR senior Pyotr Sysak had two goals, GR sophomore Brandon Grisafi had one goal, GR sophomore James Benson collected four assists and Verona junior Yianni Yanniotis had two assists. GR freshman Jackson Soshnick made 11 saves and Verona freshman Jaeden McHugh made four saves in combining for the shutout.

In the previous game, Verona–Glen Ridge defeated Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4-0, Friday, Jan. 26, at Codey Arena. Sysak and McEvoy each had two goals and two assists. Benson had two assists and David Hirschman and Yanniotis each had an assist. Soshnick made 16 saves to post the shutout.