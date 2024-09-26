Verona HS football team overpowers Newark Collegiate

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

VERONA, NJ — The Verona High School football team defeated Newark Collegiate 24-8 to raise its record to 3-1 on the season.

With the 2024 football season reaching the halfway point, it was an all-community event with the Verona Hillbillies playing host to the Newark Collegiate Academy Panthers for a Week 3 tilt between Super Football Conference–National Red Division mates at Thomas Sellitto Field in Verona this past Friday evening, Sept. 20. The game started off to a slow grind as both teams were looking to establish their dominance on the front line.

The Panthers were the first to blink a little as they held the Hillbillies scoreless deep into the opening quarter. Hillbillies QB Connor DeMasi and running backs Bodie Maisano, Jayden Nigro and Nick Nazzaretto all found their groove to start the second quarter, driving nearly the length of the field, with DeMassi punching in for the first score of the game with 8:04 left in the first half. DeMassi would connect with Finn Mac Evoy for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 8:04 left in the first half. Verona would jump Newark Collegiate’s two passes from QB Ali Hilman before the Panthers would jump DeMassi’s pass to return it back 72 yards by Jasir Brinson to tie the game at 8-8 going into the half.

The second half was a different story as the Hillbillies fed their big back, Bodie Maisano, seven times for 34 yards of the 11-play, 55-yard drive with Jay Nigro filling in the gaps along the way. Nigro would score from 2 yards out to push the score to 16-8 with 6:09 in the third quarter. Newark Collegiate would go seven plays on their next possession before turning the ball over on downs at the Verona 43-yard line. Maisano would rumble out more yards before the Panthers defense would hold Verona again to trade punts. But Verona punt returner Jessie Wagner would put Verona in scoring position on the Newark Collegiate 8-yard line where Maisano’s three-yard dash would set up DeMassi’s five-yard sneak to extend the lead to 24-8..

Overall, Newark Collegiate stopped five Verona scoring drives with goal-line stands, but were not able to convert crucial third downs to withstand the heavy downhill rushing attack from Maisano, Nigro and Nazzaretto, along with DeMasi to combine for a team-high 38 rushing attempts for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Maisano would have the bulk of that load with 23 touches and 208 yards on the ground. DeMasi would throw 3 for 7 for 25 yards through the air. Newark Collegiate’s Ali Hillman would complete the game 8 for 16 for 50 yards and 2 INTs. Hillman would also lead his team in rushing with 6 attempts for 29 yards with the help of Xavier Terry, Kymel Gibson, Mahrod Darden – Bishop, the Panthers would combine for 18 rushing attempts for a combined 73 yards.

“We have to work on getting to the ball quicker and converting plays into points,” said Newark Collegiate head coach Donte Dennis to his team after the game. Although he wasn’t happy with the result of the game, he was happy with the improvement of his defensive play during the game, getting big stops to force the ball over. Newark Collegiate moves to 0-3 on the season with a combined score of 70-32. They lost their first two games to Hudson Catholic and Snyder. Newark Collegiate will have to remain on the road this week to face Cedar Grove.

“We were focused on establishing our running game where we showed our resilience today,” said Verona head coach Manj Singh. He would go on to say that his goal was to get his team in the best position to win. Verona dropped a big one to backyard neighbor Cedar Grove 41-0 the week prior. “That was one we like to have back, but we are looking forward to the next week where we got Newark Central.”

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter