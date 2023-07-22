West Orange celebrates beloved music teacher

WEST ORANGE – Long-time music teacher William Farley has retired from West Orange High School but he was sent off with tributes from his colleagues, students and the township council.

Nearly 200 family, friends, educators, township officials, former and current students, and community members gathered to honor Farley and celebrate “30 Years of Excellence” at an event held at the Wilshire Grand on June 4.

During a recent town council meeting, Council President Tammy Williams read a proclamation honoring Farley on the occasion of his retirement. Among other things, Farley was cited for “creating an environment that facilitates and encourages creativity.”

At the event at the Wilshire, several speakers feted Farley for his many talents, character, and the impact he made on their lives, including West Orange Supervisor of Fine Arts Lou Quagliato, teacher/coach William Barbieri, and a surprise speaker, Okieriete Onaodowan, a former Farley student, who originated the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in “Hamilton,” starred in “Grey’s Anatomy,” and is currently in “Station 19.”

“I never felt dismissed by Dr. Farley, only encouraged,” Onaodowan said. “I literally am who I am because of the kindness and the warmth that you showed me at the time that I needed it most,” he said.

In addition to Onaodowan, many former Farley students have gone on to music education, pastorship, and successful careers in music and theater, including:

Warner Miller, a stage and screen actor who got his break in “American Gangsta,” “Luke Cage,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “Manifest”;

James Gibbs, a renowned trumpeter, music producer, bandleader, and educator;

Gabriella Rodriguez, WOHS singer and theater star who toured in the “Color Purple” nationally in 2019-20;

Melody Ector, now a session keyboardist in the Los Angeles area.

In addition to being named West Orange High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, Farley has enjoyed a storied career, teaching 22 years at West Orange High School after eight years at Irvington High School.

Farley has served as the music director for the Honors Chamber and Tenor/Bass choirs, Piano Lab Instructor, and general music classes.

Extracurricular activities include advisor and director of the Jubilee Choir and coach/advisor of the award-winning Boys Step Team. In 2021, he received his doctorate degree in worship studies from Liberty University, along with a bachelor’s from Westminster Choir College and a master’s at Montclair State University, both in music education.

Farley and his wife Vanessa entered the event preceded by members of the WOHS Boys and Girls Step Teams. The evening featured a concert performed and directed by former alumni of both West Orange and Irvington High Schools, and students currently in Farley’s classes. Several graduates, now pastors and music ministers, credited Farley with changing their lives. The evening was emceed by Joana Bernard-Awumey and Betty Jean. They, along with WOHS staff Dr. Kim Mancarella, Joanne Duncan, Catherine Connors, and Michelle Brown organized the event.

“This has been a journey,” Farley said, “and when I walked in and saw all the faces, it just moved me. Thirty years as an educator has put so many young lives in my path and so many memories … I really can’t thank you enough for coming out to support this scholarship effort.”

Farley said he plans to give lessons, continue to write music, and perform in his church

A scholarship in Dr. Farley’s name will be given annually to graduating seniors in music and/or step.