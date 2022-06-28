91 students inducted into National Honor Society at West Orange HS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A record number of 91 West Orange High School juniors were inducted into the National Honor Society on June 8 in a ceremony held in the auditorium. Established in 1921, the National Honor Society requires students to complete an application and essay and have a grade-point average of 3.55 or higher for membership consideration.

Outgoing officers, President Dev Patel, Vice President Aaliyah Kamalei, secretary Brianna Dannemiller and treasurer Ryan Retino, welcomed new members and led them in the National Honor Society oath: “I pledge myself to uphold the high purposes of the National Honor Society to which I have been selected. I will be true to the principles for which it stands, I will be loyal to my school, and will maintain and encourage high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character.”

“As the proud principal of West Orange High School, I am excited to be here to recognize so many of our outstanding students,” Principal Hayden Moore said.

Co-advisers Anna D’Elia and Gregory Saul presented certificates and pins to the new members, along with a white rose. Seniors in the National Honor Society received their cords for graduation earlier in the day.

New inductees are Onyedikachi Achebe, Daniel Aguilera, Eugenia Akwei, Ashwin Anand, Alexa Angeles, Afaziwa Annan, Brittney Antwi-Asare, Justin Aska, Maura Baker, Breitner Baptiste, Samuel Bellot, Sophia Bennett, Samantha Brooks, Camille Bugayong, Lauren Bulanhagui, Luke Byun, Jared Charles, Jiovani Corasmin, Selamawi Dani, Isabella Davis, Anna Deer ,Julia DeGuia, Shane Donagher, Charley Dvorin, Lucinda Edwards, Sophia Feliciano, Taylor Frederic, Samantha Galantini, Roshni George, Zoe Gilson, Lucca Ginocchio, Madison Gough, Emma Grumet, Riley Hahn, Jack Harwood, Tyler Harwood, Elena Hause, George Herbert, Kiana Hill, Marcus Hunter, Maren Jacobs, Jenna James, Amal Joseph, Tricia Joseph, Nathaniel Kilonzo, Devin Kittur, Rosie Kwok, Charlotte Lewis, Matthew McDonald, Mateo Mendez, Nancy Mirabeau, Chase Morgan, Megan Neil, Stephanie Nicolaescu, John Osajie, Jhoanna Perlera-Hernandez, Augustine Petereson, Charles Peterson, Nikhil Prasad, Jackson Pruksarnukul, Micah Pryor, Ariyana Rajani, Andrew Raymon, Giuliana Rella, Sophia Reyna, Sydney Richardson, Nathaniel Rodgers, Samantha Rothseid, Brynn Sanner, Rohan Sarkar, Jessica Sarkes, Ethan Schwartz, Justin Schwartz, Peri Shandler, Anna Shelley, Haley Sheth, Ezra Simon, Kellyn Slaughter, Sanaa Smith, Michael Spool, Randall Stevens, Raimee Svetvilas, Richard James Tibang, Oliver Tisdale, Alexander Tornopsky, Tamyca Tunis, Breylen Tyson, Danna Urias, Daniel Vietrogoski, Nora Wadih, Lauren Walters and Lance Zeligson.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD