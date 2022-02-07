Adler Aphasia Center receives $50,000 grant

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Adler Aphasia Center has been awarded $50,000 from the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey. This grant will be used for the center’s aphasia telehealth program in the Greater Newark & MetroWest region to serve more stroke and brain injury survivors with aphasia, enabling them to regain communication skills and return to active lives. Adler Aphasia Center has been offering virtual communication groups four days a week for members and numerous support groups for caregivers.

Adler Aphasia Center, a nonprofit organization with three full-service facilities based in Maywood, Toms River and West Orange, and nine aphasia communication groups located throughout the state, is an innovative post-rehabilitative therapeutic program that addresses the long-term needs of people with aphasia and their families. Aphasia is a communication disorder that impairs the expression and understanding of spoken language, reading and writing. It occurs most often from a stroke or other brain injury. It affects a person’s ability to communicate, but not his or her intellect.

For more information, visit www.adleraphasiacenter.org or call 201-368-8585.