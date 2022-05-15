All-star hockey game to benefit The Valerie Fund

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kids Ice Cancer and The Valerie Fund, which is based in Maplewood, are teaming up to score a goal against pediatric cancer in New Jersey. The Kids Ice Cancer all-star hockey game will be held Sunday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at the Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The game will be livestreamed at https://morrissussexsports.com.

Established in 1976, in memory of Maplewood child Valerie Goldstein, The Valerie Fund’s mission is to provide support for the comprehensive health care of children with cancer and blood disorders. The seven Valerie Fund Children’s Centers in New Jersey, New York City and metro Philadelphia comprise the largest network of health care facilities for children with cancer and blood disorders in New Jersey, and one of the largest in the nation.

Kids Ice Cancer was founded by Morristown Beard School senior Andrew Low, a North Caldwell resident who became interested in raising money for young cancer patients after losing three family members to cancer in 2016.

“When I started Kids Ice Cancer, I never imagined how much support I would have received. Our mission, ‘kids helping kids,’ resonates with people of all ages, and it is inspiring to be able to rally other young student-athletes to work towards raising money for The Valerie Fund,” Low said.

Along with friends and other interested hockey players he knew, Low raised almost $200,000 in his nonprofit organization’s first two years to benefit the children of The Valerie Fund.

“We have raised $190,000 since we started two years ago, and our goal this year is to raise another $60,000, bringing our total fundraising to $250,000. Nothing will make me prouder than knowing that all the young people who participated in Kids Ice Cancer over the past few years have helped thousands of children and their families during the most challenging times of their lives,” Low said.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.kidsicecancer.com, or contact Bunny Flanders at 973-202-1992 or bflanders@thevaleriefund.org.