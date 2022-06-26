AP awards highlight student achievement at West Orange High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 21st annual Advanced Placement recognition ceremony was held at West Orange High School on June 7 to highlight the academic accomplishments of students taking AP exams during the 2021-22 school year.

AP students take courses geared toward first-year college students. In May they can take a College Board AP exam in their subjects. Students receive scores from one to five; five is a perfect score. Many colleges offer course credit for students scoring three to five on an AP exam.

The recognition was organized by Assistant Principal Annette Towson and Principal Hayden Moore. Musicians in the chamber orchestra performed under the direction of Elena Peres, and interim Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen welcomed parents and students.

Students were recognized in a number of categories:

“Outstanding Academic Performance” recognizes students who received scores of five in one or more AP exams; West Orange High School created this recognition. Students who earned this honor are: Karen Aguilar, Amy Agurto Salas, Allison Albavega, Nneka Arinzeh, Ashley Azana, Anay Badlani, Yasmine Baldo, Christaina Basquin, Chrisnaelle Beaucejour, Michelle Becerra, Hiyab Berhane, Phallone Berlus, Soham Bhatnagar, Alexander Brittan VanWyk, Luke Byun, Henry Calderon, Valentin Chindea, Isabelle Cohen, Evan Correa, Alessandro Cuevas, Selamawi Dani, Brianna Dannemiller, Matthew DeFranceschi, Rian DeVera, Marley Dias, Ariana Espinal, Max Fishkin, Lesly Flores, Eila Flumen, Andrew Gart, Owen Hagstrom, Tyler Harwood, Carlos Herbozo Osco, Connor Hinfey, Aditya Jacob, Jennea Jeter, Fraine Joroff, Aidan Joyce, Aaliyah Kamalei, Nooha Kawsar, Muhammad Khurram, Jacob Klausner, Leo Levine, Emily Liew, Briana Machigua Erazo, David Marin Tobar, Noah Martin, Yara Mohamed, Samantha Montague, Seamus Murphy, Celia Murphy Braunstein, Orion Murphy Braunstein, Ayush Narain, Ursula Nath, Angela Pacheco Sihuay, Alexis Palmere, Valentina Pappano, Dev Patel, Agustina Pedrido, Zachary Perincheril, Andrea Rivera, Trinity Rojas, Carter Sampson, Kassidy Scott, Isabella Tanis, Mikayla Tilton, Marcelo Torres Chavez, Tamyca Tunis, Nathaniel Vinoya, Liam Walters, Grace Wenzel and Ming Zhang.

AP Scholar recognition is granted to students who received grades of three or higher on three or more AP exams. Students who earned this honor are: Lorelle Adames, Ebunjesutomi Adegbite, Adrian Ampadu, Beaucejour, Tate Bennett, Berhane, Chindea, Correa, Connor Darville, Shannon Nicole Dinio, Fishkin, Nicholas Foglia, Hinfey, Kamalei, Cassey Kuga, Rishab Kumar, Tracy Kwok, Christopher Mongelli, Scott Moul, Patel, Dylan Retino, William Ritntzler, Walters, Wenzel and Dylan Wimberly.

AP Scholar with Honors is granted to students who received an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and grades of three or higher on four or more exams. Students who earned this honor are: Paulina Acosta, Arinzeh, Grace Attia, Badlani, Baldo, Bhatnagar, Alexander Brittan VanWyk, Cohen, DeVera, Hagstrom, Jeter, Joroff, Mohamed, Murphy, Nath, Aidan O’Gorman, Lily Stevens and Vinoya.

AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students who received an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP exams and grades of three or higher on four or more exams. Students who earned this honor are: Azana, Becerra, Senay Dani, DeFranceschi, Gart, Herbozo Osco, Kawsar, Klausner, Levine, Liew, Martin, Celia Murphy Braunstein, Narain, Pappano and Rojas.

The names of all recipients now appear on engraved plaques outside the school’s Conforti office.

“I am the proud principal here at West Orange High School,” Moore said. “To see these students continue to excel despite the difficulties presented by the pandemic is a testament to their dedication and hard work. We wish you continued success in your future endeavors.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD