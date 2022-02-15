Archdiocese to hold 29th annual Business & Labor Reception on March 1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, will honor Thomas Calimano, senior vice president of institutional asset management for PNC Bank, and John F. Capo, director of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Administrative District Council, at the cardinal’s 29th annual Business & Labor Recognition Reception on Tuesday, March 1, at Mayfair Farms in West Orange.

The annual reception benefits the Archdiocese of Newark’s Office for Youth and Young Adult Ministry and St. John Paul II Youth Retreat Center in Kearny, which serves more than 35,000 young people of every race, religion and ethnic background each year. To date, the annual reception has raised more than $5 million since its inception 28 years ago. All proceeds support CYO programs, such as CYO Day Camp, youth and young adult ministry events, retreats, formation, and CYO athletics.

“Mr. Calimano and Mr. Capo have shown great dedication to their employees and to the members of the communities they serve,” Tobin said. “They join the ranks of our state’s most stellar business and labor leaders, and we look forward to honoring them at our annual event.”

Calimano, this year’s business honoree, is a senior vice president and business development advisor with PNC Asset Management, at which he oversees portfolio, business development and relationship management. A 30-year veteran of the financial world, he serves on PNC’s New Jersey Regional Diversity & Inclusion Council, is a board member of Rutgers Community Health Foundation, and is a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading. Calimano also served as an executive board member and coach with the Carteret Little League and the Carteret Girls Softball League and as a coach for CYO basketball.

Capo, this year’s labor honoree, was appointed director of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers in June 2020. He began his labor career as a cement finisher in 1984 with BAC Local No. 2 in Paterson. He joined BAC No. 4 as a field representative in 1999 and became secretary-treasurer of that organization until the creation of the Administrative District Council in 2006, when he was appointed secretary-treasurer of the council. Capo is a trustee and co-chairperson of the NJBAC State Health Fund and State Annuity Fund. He has served as vice president of the Passaic County Building Trades for the past 16 years and on the International Union Executive Council as Cement Craft Committee vice president since 2010. Capo also serves as a Totowa councilman.

To learn more about the Business & Labor Recognition Reception, visit www.newarkoym.com/blr or contact Geraldine Menegolla at 201-998-0088, ext. 4154.

Photos Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark