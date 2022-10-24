Area officials help local bank celebrate its 100th anniversary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ascendia Bank, a 100-year-old financial institution formerly known as Glen Rock Savings Bank, hosted well-attended centennial celebration events on Saturday, Oct. 8, at all four of its branch offices, located in Glen Rock, in Hawthorne, on Prospect Avenue in West Orange and on Northfield Avenue in West Orange.

Area residents began lining up outside the branches at 8:30 a.m. to participate in an instant cash giveaway, and to open certificates of deposits and money market accounts with special annual percentage yields. The first 50 adults that visited each Ascendia Bank branch received a beverage tumbler with anywhere from $1 to $100 cash inside. Four lucky winners, one at each branch, won $100. The bank handed out Ascendia Bank tote bags, numerous giveaways and refreshments. In addition, local mayors and several council members helped the bank celebrate the occasion by cutting a birthday cake celebrating 100 years of service at their local branch.

“We’re very proud of our century of service to the communities we serve,” President and CEO Ferdinand R. Viaud said. “Ascendia Bank will continue to be focused on providing our personal and commercial customers with the products and services required to meet their needs.”

Photos Courtesy of Ascendia Bank