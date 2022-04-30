Ascendia Bank to hold grand opening celebration at all branches

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ascendia Bank, formerly Glen Rock Saving Bank, will celebrate its new name and refreshed identity with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at all four branch locations: 175 Rock Road, Glen Rock; 250 Lincoln Ave., Hawthorne; 474 Prospect Ave., West Orange; and 83 Northfield Ave., West Orange.

The financial institution has served the personal and commercial banking needs of northern New Jersey customers since 1922. In advance of its 100th anniversary in September, this event is a relaunch celebration to officially kick off its new brand identity.

Festivities will include giveaways, refreshments, and a raffle for a chance to win a Microsoft Surface Go 3 with 10.5-inch touch screen. The winner of the month-long raffle will be notified on June 1. In addition, the bank will be offering visitors an exclusive Ascending Rate CD with a $500 minimum opening deposit and special annual percentage yield. One of the day’s highlights also includes an early-bird special: The first 100 adults to visit each branch office will receive a bag of Ascendia Bank giveaways and a free zippered pouch filled with cash ranging anywhere from $1 to $100, no purchase required.

Originally called The Building and Loan Association of Ridgewood, the bank was established in 1922 to provide area residents with fair returns on savings and secure residential home mortgages. Over the years, the institution became so associated with its locale — just across from the town’s iconic rock — that it changed its name to Glen Rock Savings Bank in 1937.

In 2001, the bank constructed an administrative headquarters in Hawthorne and, in 2015, acquired Llewellyn-Edison Savings Bank of West Orange. Today, the bank has four branch offices in New Jersey.

The switch to Ascendia Bank was made, in part, due to the geographic expansion of the bank’s footprint, well beyond its Glen Rock–area roots. In addition, the bank wanted to communicate a fresher, more forward-leaning brand image.

“We’re looking forward to officially welcoming our customers and the communities we serve to the next chapter in our bank’s deep-rooted history in northern New Jersey,” bank President and CEO Ferdinand R. Viaud said. “Although the bank’s identity has changed, the heart of our business — our dedication to outstanding customer service and sound financial products — has not.”