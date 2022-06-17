Bank celebrates rebranding at two West Orange branches

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ascendia Bank, formerly Glen Rock Savings Bank, celebrated its new name and refreshed identity with a rebranding celebration on Saturday, May 14, at its four branches, located at 175 Rock Road in Glen Rock, 250 Lincoln Ave. in Hawthorne, 474 Prospect Ave. in West Orange and 83 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The celebrations were a precursor to the bank’s 100th anniversary in September.

The well-attended event featured an instant cash giveaway with attendees receiving zippered pouches containing anywhere from $1 to $100 in cash, as well as Ascendia Bank tote bags filled with giveaways. In addition, one sweepstakes winner at each branch received a Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet.

Photos Courtesy of Ascendia Bank