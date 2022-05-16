Brownies visit West Orange Town Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Brownies from Girl Scout Troop 20745 from St. Cloud Elementary School visited West Orange Town Hall to learn more about how local government works to earn a merit badge. Mayor Robert Parisi welcomed the troop inside council chambers on May 12, explaining to the Scouts the many responsibilities of different departments that keep the town running. Various department heads were on hand to further explain their specific duties within the structure of municipal government.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan