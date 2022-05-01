Calling all men for the Men Who Cook scholarship fundraiser in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For more than 15 years, the West Orange African Heritage Organization has hosted the Men Who Cook scholarship fundraiser for amateur to professional chefs and everyone in between. The fun will take place on Sunday, June 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the West Orange High School cafeteria, 51 Conforti Ave. Tickets are charged; all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Thomas Holcomb Scholarship for West Orange students heading to college.

The event is open to all chefs regardless of residency. For more information and registration, visit www.woaho.org, or contact call Althia Tweiten at 973-452-1650 or althiat@aol.com. The event will include a guest speaker, entertainment, vendors and a 50/50 raffle.