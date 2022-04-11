Celebrating AAPI Month in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The United Asian Voices of West Orange has partnered with the West Orange Board of Education and West Orange Human Relations Commission to host an afternoon of performances on Sunday, May 15, to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This celebration, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave., is free and open to the public.

For those looking to perform, the deadline to apply is Friday, April 15. Send a brief proposal video to uavwestorange@gmail.com. Poets, singers, dancers, musicians and performers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to submit proposals; all performances must be family-friendly.