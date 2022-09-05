CJ Morgan Foundation meets $50,000 fundraising goal

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fourth annual CJ Morgan Foundation golf outing and brunch reached its $50,000 goal to ultimately provide a $100,000 endowment to West Point at an event held at Rock Spring Golf Club on Aug. 29. The endowment is in memory of Christopher “CJ” Morgan, a beloved member of the West Orange community who was killed at age 22 in 2019 in a training accident at West Point.

Morgan graduated from West Orange High School in 2015 and received an appointment to West Point, from which he was set to graduate in 2020. He was a star athlete, playing football and wrestling in high school, and was named fifth in the state at the Atlantic City finals. He was also a standout wrestler at West Point.

In 2019, the CJ Morgan Foundation was formed by CJ’s parents, April and Chris Morgan, not only as a way to keep their son’s memory alive, but to provide opportunities for students who share similar goals and dreams. In 2019, the foundation held its first golf outing and brunch to raise funds to set up an endowment for graduating WOHS seniors through the West Orange Scholarship Fund. In 2021, the foundation pledged $100,000 to establish the Christopher “CJ” Morgan Law and Legal Studies Endowment/Scholarship Fund at West Point, as the fund’s namesake was a law and legal studies major with aspirations of attending law school. The 2021 and 2022 golf outings raised that pledged $100,000.

The Aug. 29 fundraiser was attended by a full slate of golfers and featured a brunch, jazz band and tricky tray. Family, friends, and community members from West Orange and West Point gathered to support the Morgans and the foundation.

“Chris and I are still in awe of the continued support shown to our family and the CJ Morgan Foundation,” April Morgan said. “This endowment/scholarship fund will aid in Academic Individual Advanced Development internships for USMA cadets with the office of the United States Secret Service under the Department of Homeland Security.

“If such an opportunity is not available to cadets, the endowment would be used to support internships with other law enforcement or intelligence agencies. With this event, we believe that goal has been met,” she continued.

To make a donation to the West Orange Scholarship Fund, visit woboe.org/scholarshipfund. To make a donation to the West Point endowment and find out more about the CJ Morgan Foundation, visit cjmorganfoundation.org.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD