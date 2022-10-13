‘Coffee With a Cop’ event in West Orange forges connections

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Community Services Unit of the West Orange Police Department sponsored “Coffee with a Cop” at the Dunkin’ on Northfield Avenue on Oct. 6. This event gives police officers the opportunity to engage with the public to listen to and discuss concerns. Officers also handed out brochures about various police department initiatives designed to help improve quality of life within the community. For information about any WOPD programs, call 973-325-4000.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan