Community Health Law Project honors retired executive director

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Community Health Law Project, which is based in South Orange, has named Harold B. Garwin as the 2022 Ann Klein Advocate Award recipient. Earlier this year, Garwin retired from being CHLP’s president and executive director, a position he held for 45 years. He will be honored on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange.

Since 1977, Garwin has been at the helm of CHLP. Under his leadership, CHLP has grown from a startup nonprofit organization with a staff of four run out of an East Orange basement office with paint cans for office furniture, into a well-respected statewide legal services organization with 10 offices and more than 60 attorneys, advocates and support staff serving more than 5,000 individuals per year. Through Garwin’s efforts, CHLP has continued steering the state of New Jersey toward creating a more just society for residents living with disabilities and chronic health conditions, as well as the frail elderly.

“Hal is not just our CEO but our heart, soul and a passionate advocate for our disabled community,” CHLP board Vice Chairperson Ann Marie Burke said.

The Ann Klein Advocate Award event was created in 1988 to honor Ann Klein, former commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services, who was instrumental in establishing a community-based system of care for people with mental and physical disabilities. The award recognizes honorees for the outstanding contributions they have made in improving the lives of people living with disabilities. For more information, visit www.chlp.org or call 973-275-1175.