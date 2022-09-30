Coughlin and McKeon visit West Orange to highlight investment into PAL Athletic Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In late September, Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin and Assemblyman John F. McKeon joined West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi and West Orange Police Athletic League President Joe DePasquale for a tour of the PAL Athletic Center. The West Orange PAL was appropriated $500,000 in the fiscal year 2023 state budget to make various field improvements, including upgrading the grass baseball field to artificial turf.

“Having three sons and watching them grow in little league programs similar to the West Orange PAL, I understand how important investments like these are for the children in our communities,” Coughlin said. “The memories, fun and friends that are made in leagues like this are very important for our children and this investment will give kids in West Orange and neighboring towns a great place to enjoy themselves for generations to come.”

McKeon, a former mayor of West Orange, has close ties to the PAL.

“The PAL organization has been the core of youth sports in West Orange since I was a kid,” McKeon said. “I am proud to have delivered this funding to help make necessary improvements to the baseball field. This investment will ensure our youth have state-of-the-art recreational facilities to play the sports they love.”

“This money will help PAL continue to meet its mission of providing safe and fun recreational opportunities for our children,” DePasquale said. “The upgrades we have planned will allow the PAL baseball league to accommodate multiple age groups, expanding the use of this field.”

“For nearly 60 years, PAL has made a significant difference in the lives of West Orange youth,” Parisi said. “This funding will help expand PAL’s reach to the community and will make sure our youth sports program keeps going strong for the next generation of West Orange athletes. PAL will be able to help all our children reach their full potential while building long lasting friendships and memories.”

Photos Courtesy of John McKeon