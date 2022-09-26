Council commends West Orange Police Athletic League 14U travel team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The members of the West Orange Township Council welcomed the players and coaches of the West Orange Police Athletic League 14U travel team to council chambers on Sept. 20. The council presented the players with certificates in recognition of the team winning the USABL Metro Division Summer League Championship.

The team is coached by Gary Schaefer and Todd Church, who guided them to an impressive 10-1 record this season. They defeated Pequannock 7-0 in the championship game to win the title on Aug. 2 as the 14U 60/90 division champions.

Schaefer spoke briefly before the gathered crowd of proud parents in council chambers. He pointed out that the young men have been playing together since the age of 7. They will play their final season with WOPAL this fall before moving on to high school with high hopes for anticipated future success.

Certificates for their accomplishment and excellent sportsmanship were presented by the council to Bryce Bradley, Miles Burton, Patrick Cassels, Syree Coleman, Riley Gnecco, Jordan Jackson, Max Kelly, Jack Pimm, Jordan Rothseid, Matthew Schaefer, Hudson Schowalter, Jay Stevenson and Sheppard Stevenson.