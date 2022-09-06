County to host ‘Essex County Remembers’ on 21st anniversary of 9/11

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to attend the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11 Memorial that will mark the 21st anniversary of the tragedies in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Pennsylvania. In addition to coming to the 9/11 Memorial to see the ceremony, the public also will be able to watch it streamed live on the Essex County website and social media channels. The ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. at the memorial in the Eagle Rock Reservation on Eagle Rock Avenue in West Orange.

“After the attacks, people spontaneously came to Eagle Rock Reservation to view the tragedy unfold at the Twin Towers and leave cards, letters, photos and flowers in an impromptu memorial in honor of their loved ones. I knew immediately that this was the natural location for a memorial because of the public attraction to this site and the unparalleled view of the World Trade Center from the lookout area,” DiVincenzo said. “Our Sept. 11 Memorial is a special place for people to come for solace and comfort because of its unique location and its powerful message of peace and hope.”

A brief program with family members who lost a loved one in the tragedies, elected officials and clergy members from diverse religious faiths will be held. Memorial wreaths will be laid at the monument and a new American flag will be raised. A string quartet will perform reverent selections of music at the memorial site after the ceremony until 8 p.m.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at EssexCountyNJ.org.