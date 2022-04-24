Downtown West Orange leader named ‘Individual of Excellence’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill has been named by Downtown New Jersey as an “Individual of Excellence for 2022.” The DNJ Excellence Awards recognize individuals who demonstrate leadership and dedication to downtown development and are considered models worthy of emulation.

Each year, Downtown New Jersey recognizes New Jersey’s best downtown projects and initiatives, and awards the individuals who organized them. Winners are considered to be premier examples for future downtown leadership, and are recognized at the Downtown New Jersey awards ceremony and networking event. This year’s event will be held at Lion’s Head Brewing Company in Westfield on May 24.

As DWOA executive director, Brill has led the charge in the development of tourism for Downtown West Orange. With the assistance of her fellow team members, volunteers and supporters of the downtown, Brill and DWOA work to develop downtown events and attractions to bring new businesses and visitors to the area.

“Megan is one of the most dedicated individuals when it comes to the improvement, enhancement and appeal of the downtown district in West Orange,” Councilwoman Michelle Casalino said. “She is well-known, well-liked and part of the fabric that makes our downtown successful and fun.”

“I am honored to be recognized by DNJ for my work in promoting Downtown West Orange, but it is a team effort, and I could not achieve any of the work I do without the support of business owners and the township,” Brill said. “West Orange is my home and I am dedicated to its success.”