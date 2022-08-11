East Orange homeless shelter to host ‘Night at the Net’ fundraiser

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The social services nonprofit organization Isaiah House will hold a summer social fundraiser from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Essex County Country Club, 350 Mt. Pleasant Ave. in West Orange. The “Night at the Net” event will invite tennis and non-tennis players to come together for a late afternoon and early evening conversation, a round-robin tournament, artisanal cocktails and dinner. Proceeds raised will support Isaiah House, East Orange’s only homeless shelter, but one that services those in need throughout Essex County — especially women and children.

“Isaiah House has faithfully served East Orange and the greater Newark community for almost 35 years,” Isaiah House Executive Director Zammeah Bivins-Gibson said. “This event is particularly important as it will allow our organization to continue to provide shelter to families, single women and adolescents impacted by the dramatic increase in homelessness across our country, which disproportionately affects minorities and people of color.”

The event will feature a flower arranging bar, a bead bracelet station, fortune telling, henna tattoos and more. To raise additional funds, stays at luxury vacation homes and other experiences will also be auctioned via an online auction before and during the event, which can be accessed at https://go.rallyup.com/nightatthenetauction.

“Isaiah House offers a multitude of programs, including Youths Empowered to Succeed, a 21-day program which strives to help reduce the number of homeless youths surviving on the streets in Essex County,” said Kristen Beveridge, Isaiah House board member and “Night at the Net” event planner. “There are people in need in our own backyards, and this event will allow us to reach community members who have an interest in supporting our overall efforts. We are excited to introduce new people to the wonderful work that Isaiah House does day in and day out.”

Tickets and more information about this fundraiser can be found at https://bit.ly/nightnet.