Essex County Sheriff’s Officer recovers weapons, narcotics in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Following the execution of an emergent search warrant on April 5 at the West Orange residence of a suspect originally wanted for eluding police and criminal mischief, Essex County sheriff’s detectives recovered handguns, extended high-capacity magazines, handgun laser beam sights and narcotics, according to an April 6 press release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura stated that officers from his department’s Bureau of Narcotics executed the emergent warrant at a residence on South Valley Street in West Orange.

This stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 31, when sheriff’s detectives in the North Ward of Newark attempted to stop a motor vehicle, which was reportedly being driven erratically. The vehicle was operated by Christopher Medina, who was allegedly doing donuts in the street. Medina allegedly refused to stop and struck a Bureau of Narcotics vehicle before eluding detectives.

After further investigation, detectives responded to the residence on South Valley Street to arrest Medina on charges from the March 31 incident. As Medina exited the rear of the location, detectives attempted to place him under arrest for the active warrant. He allegedly refused to obey detectives’ commands and retreated into the residence, Fontoura said.

Medina was eventually placed under arrest inside his apartment, where detectives reportedly observed a magazine to a handgun in plain view.

An emergent warrant was immediately authored and approved by an Essex County Superior Court judge, Fontoura said. According to law enforcement, a subsequent search of the residence revealed three handguns; one AR-15 assault rifle; three loaded extended high-capacity magazines, including the AR-15 rifle, which was loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition; numerous handgun laser beam sights; a small amount of Xanax; oxycodone pills; and more than $1,000 in suspected narcotics proceeds. All four weapons had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania; three of the four weapons were originally reported stolen along with 14 others during an Oct. 28, 2021, burglary in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the original charges of eluding police, criminal mischief and various motor vehicle violations, Medina was charged with four counts of possession of a weapon, possession of weapons while committing a narcotics crime, possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute, four counts of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.