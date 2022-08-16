Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange.

“Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go about their daily routines. We are aggressively improving and modernizing our infrastructure to make traveling through Essex County as safe and easy as possible,” DiVincenzo said.

“On behalf of the township council, I want to thank the county executive for this improvement to Lakeside Avenue. I also represent the council in the downtown district and this road is an instrumental street for us. It’s a great example of our ongoing partnership with Essex County,” West Orange Councilwoman Michelle Casalino said.

Councilman Bill Rutherford, also in attendance, noted that much of West Orange’s infrastructure is aging and that he appreciates the county’s investment to modernize the culvert.

A recent inspection report concluded that the culvert, originally constructed in 1920, needed to be replaced because its condition was deteriorating. The 36-foot–wide culvert carries two lanes of traffic. The new structure will be a steel stringer and brick masonry jack arch supported on stone masonry abutments and will be similarly designed to the old one.

Mott MacDonald from Iselin was awarded a professional services contract for $236,000 to design the new culvert. Pennoni Associates Inc. from Newark was awarded a $300,000 contract to perform construction inspection services for the Lakeside Avenue culvert and the Dougal Place culvert in West Caldwell projects. A publicly bid contract for $537,218 was awarded to Colonnelli Brothers from Hackensack to perform the construction work. The culvert improvement in West Orange, as well as culvert improvements elsewhere in the county, were funded with a grant from the N.J. Department of Transportation’s Local Aid Program.