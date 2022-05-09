Fagan leads first-ever West Orange Town Hall history walking tour

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The first-ever West Orange Town Hall history walking tour was conducted by township historian Joseph Fagan on Saturday, April 30. The free tour gave visitors an in-depth understanding of the town’s history on display inside town hall, as well as a visual presentation showcasing many vintage photographs. The tour lasted a little over an hour and subsequent tour dates open to the public will be announced. For more information, email jfagan@westorange.org.