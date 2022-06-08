For first time ever, West Orange HS hoists pride flag

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — History was made on June 1 at West Orange High School when the LGBTQ pride flag was proudly flown for the first time.

School counselor Jaclyn Headlam and Officer Karen Mango of the West Orange Police Department helped to organize the event, while Maj. Joseph Marchesini and cadets from the AFJROTC raised the flag.

Junior Catherine Topps read a statement as the flag was hoisted describing the importance of LGBTQ history and the strides made to change laws and culture.

“All our students are important to us,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “We join with them to recognize the LGBTQ community as we fly our flag in support.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD