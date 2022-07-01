Former West Orange Councilman Joe Krakoviak announces run for mayor

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Joe Krakoviak, who served West Orange for a decade as a councilman, announced his candidacy for mayor on a platform of improving the quality of life for residents and turning around the township’s declining finances, according to a June 29 press release.

Krakoviak, who did not seek reelection to the West Orange Township Council in 2020 due to his belief in the importance of term limits for good governance, is running to deliver “Responsible Government That Works for You.”

“As mayor, my commitment will be to make West Orange a place where everyone in our diverse community can thrive,” Krakoviak said. “While many of the new residents tell me they like their neighbors and location, they frequently raise concerns.”

According to Krakoviak, these concerns include: poor municipal service levels and responsiveness, especially from the garbage/recycling contractor; overspending and high taxes; the many no-bid and one-bid contracts; 30-year tax abatements to wealthy developers; widespread tree-cutting and failure to acquire open space; and a lack of transparency, including an unsuccessful attempt to restrict public comment at council meetings.

“Our community faces serious challenges that together we can solve with increased transparency and integrity in our government as well as sensible financial and business savvy. We must fix these challenges to make a better community,” Krakoviak said.

Krakoviak said that, as mayor, he plans to address issues relating to property taxes, debt, tax abatements, development, municipal services and environmental action.

For more information, visit www.JoeKrakoviak.com.