Four public servants sworn in as West Orange police officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Congratulations to four new West Orange police officers who were officially sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi during the conference agenda at the West Orange Township Council meeting on June 14. Pictured before the brief ceremony are, from left, Officer Corey Gray, Officer Michael Giovine, Chief James Abbott, Parisi, Officer Joseph Tutela and Officer James Tiernan. The oath was administered by Parisi as a family member from each officer held the Bible.