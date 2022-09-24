Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh recognized as charitable community partners

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Order of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh were recognized with a proclamation by Mayor Robert D. Parisi for their continued community service to West Orange. The proclamation was presented Sept. 20 by Council President Susan McCartney, who spoke about the organization’s many charitable contributions and dedication to community programming.

“They have been consistent supporters of the annual West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is widely accepted as the best in the state,” McCartney said. She also mentioned that, besides their promotion of Irish American culture and sports, the organization has a deep-rooted concern for all causes affecting the overall welfare of the community, including cancer research, veteran support, pet adoption and scholarship funding.